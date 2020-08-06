Sigma Planning Corp Buys 14,185 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 215.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 95,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.12.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.