Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.50. 2,560,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

