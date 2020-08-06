XML Financial LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.74. 166,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $133.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

