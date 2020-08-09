$0.18 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

LXP opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 441,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,390,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 645,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

