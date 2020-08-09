$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Nomura raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

