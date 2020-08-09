1,339 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. 87,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,571. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.