1,438 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.75. 50,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,670. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

