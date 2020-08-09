22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 20,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,244. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, Director Nora B. Sullivan purchased 101,325 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,046.75.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.