$26.35 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to report sales of $26.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.03 million to $26.58 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $131.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $138.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.38 million, with estimates ranging from $193.55 million to $206.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,577. Progenity has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.