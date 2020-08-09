36,449 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,798 shares of company stock worth $12,155,552. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WKHS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. 201,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,314,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

