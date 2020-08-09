36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRKR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 1,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,883. 36Kr has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.