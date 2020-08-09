385,546 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,758,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 281,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

