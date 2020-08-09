3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. 101,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.80. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

