40,338 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,464 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 149,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

