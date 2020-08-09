6,000 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $14,942,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 49,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.