$776.77 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce $773.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.76 million to $835.00 million. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NBL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 456,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955,092. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Noble Energy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Noble Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 351,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.