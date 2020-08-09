8,783 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 659,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

