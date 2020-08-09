$911.80 Million in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce sales of $911.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $879.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.79 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Insiders have sold 115,161 shares of company stock worth $3,872,484 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $40.03.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.