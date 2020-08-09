Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $315.60

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $315.60 and traded as low as $245.01. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 624 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.60.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

