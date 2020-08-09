Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.50

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.50 and traded as low as $25.00. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 218,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Advanced Oncotherapy alerts:

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)).

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.