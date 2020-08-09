Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,619,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,182,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,293,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,818 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 46,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

