Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 273,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,344. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

