Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $785.00 at Deutsche Bank

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $760.00 to $785.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $630.00.

Shares of Y stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 129.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

