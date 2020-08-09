ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. ALLETE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,693. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

