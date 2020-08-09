Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NYSE:LNT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 1,476,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,249. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after buying an additional 1,445,053 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,833,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.