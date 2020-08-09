Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,499.30. 116,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.