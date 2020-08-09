Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMCR. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 85,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 329.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

