American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.27.

AIG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 268,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,221. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 539.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

