American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,953. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.