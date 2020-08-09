AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AmeriCold Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.24-1.30 EPS.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.52 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.