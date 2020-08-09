Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.92. 80,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

