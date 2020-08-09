AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

