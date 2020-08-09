AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
