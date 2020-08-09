Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45.0.60 EPS.

AMRX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,049.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.