Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report sales of $95.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.15 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $215.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $640.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.56 million to $657.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.16 million, with estimates ranging from $667.22 million to $718.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

