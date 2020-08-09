Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 201.67 ($2.48).

APF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £1,328.25 ($1,634.57). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($14,521.29). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,641 shares of company stock worth $1,769,017 and have sold 997,665 shares worth $159,786,400.

APF opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.41) on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.50.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

