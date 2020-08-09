Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

