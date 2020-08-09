Argus Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.16.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657,540. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $266.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

