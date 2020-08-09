ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,147 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

