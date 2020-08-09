ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. 3,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

