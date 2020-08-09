ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 57,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.