AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

AMK stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -132.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $226,066.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,423 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $130,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550,766.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,473 shares of company stock worth $9,330,705. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

