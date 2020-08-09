Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atento from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($3.25). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.47 million. Research analysts predict that Atento will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

