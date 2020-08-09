Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.26-3.26 EPS.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $942,638.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

