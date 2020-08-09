Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY stock remained flat at $$53.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $56.99.

