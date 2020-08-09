Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

BMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

