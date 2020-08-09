BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.48. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,148.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BFIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.