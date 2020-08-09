Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $675.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.57.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,924. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,378 shares of company stock valued at $121,747,979. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,463,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

