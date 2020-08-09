Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.16

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MPV)
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
