Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.16

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

