Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0155 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $78,566.62 and $211.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00492468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 245.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

