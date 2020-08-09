Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

BZH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $340.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 567.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.